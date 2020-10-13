Virginia Louise Dodson went to her heavenly home on September 25. She was at home and passed peacefully surrounded by daughters. Virginia was born to Curtis O. and Anna Edmisson on March 9, 1930 in Kansas City, MO. She was an only child and was raised in Kansas, graduating from Shawnee Mission High School. She moved with her family to California and attended Los Angeles Bible Institute (1950) now known as Biola University. She married her husband of 68 years, William Eugene Dodson in 1949 where they made their home in San Bernardino, CA. She had 5 daughters; Debbie Miller (Chuck Oliver), Judy Odle (Bryan), Cindy Moraes (Paul), Paula Prentice (Bill), and Melanie Dodson Turner (John). Along with her focus as a wife and mother, she was an industrious woman. She served as a Pastor's wife for 51 years. She was a volunteer in missions, women's ministry, children's ministry, and the choir to name a few. She ran several home based businesses and also worked outside the home, retiring from Bank of America. She seemed to find time for a hobby or a project from sewing, crocheting, ceramics, cruising garage sales, decoupage, and scrapbooking. She loved to travel with her husband and was an avid pet lover of dogs, cats, and birds. One of her greatest joys was raising children. Besides her girls, she raised two grandchildren and had several other grandchildren live in her home or as her next door neighbor for many years. She raised children until the age of 79.She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. (Bro. Gene) Dodson in 2017. Along with her five daughters she is survived by 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, two brother s/sisters-in-law, and three nephews. A Celebration of Life (following COVID-19 guidelines) will be held on October 18, at 2 p.m. at North Hills Church, 200 Admiral Callaghan Lane, Vallejo. You may also access this service via YouTube livestream at North Hills Church Vallejo. Another service will be held on November 7, at 2:00 p.m. at Grant Avenue Baptist Church in Corvallis, OR.In place of flowers, in memory contributions may be made to North Hills for the "Gene and Virginia Dodson Endowment Fund." Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Skyview Memorial Lawn.