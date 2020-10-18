Virginia Pauline Hosley, a prominent contributor to the cultural vibrancy of Vallejo and Benicia for more than three decades, died October 8, 2020 from complications after a fall at University Retirement Community in Davis, CA. She was 97 years old.A vocalist, pianist, composer, music teacher and patron of the arts, Mrs. Hosley chaired the Vallejo Cultural Commission for two terms, and served as president of the Vallejo Symphony Association, Vallejo Symphony League, and Vallejo Choral Society. She also chaired the J.F. Kennedy Library Music Series, was artistic director of Capitol Candlelight Concerts in Benicia for 11 years and was a docent at Arts Benicia Gallery.Born in Long Beach, Mrs. Hosley grew up in San Jose and Saratoga, and started playing the piano as a child. She went on to study music at San Jose State University, where she received a B.A. degree in piano and voice. A soprano, Mrs. Hosley's favorite roles were as a soloist in the Messiah and light opera, where she performed in The Student Prince, Kismet, The Desert Song, and Annie Get Your Gun. She was a member of the Vallejo Choral Society, the Fairfield-Suisun Choral Society and the Vallejo Symphony Chorus. She taught piano and music appreciation and was appointed to the board of the Solano County Music Teachers Association.She is survived by children, Charlotte Backstedt (Roger) of El Cajon, David Hosley (gayle) of Davis, James Hosley of Vacaville, and Paul Hosley (Sally) of Davis, along with 12 beloved grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mrs. Hosley was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. C. Thomas Hosley, former Vice President of Solano College. The Hosleys were active members of the Vallejo Yacht Club and sailed frequently on San Francisco Bay and beyond, including ocean voyages to the Channel Islands off Santa Barbara and a four-month trip to British Columbia.Mrs. Hosley was a lover of nature, who enjoyed hikes and camping, inspiring family traditions.She was a Life Member of the Save The Redwoods League. Donations in Virginia P. Hosley's memory can be sent to: Save The Redwoods League, 111 Sutter Street, 11th Floor, San Francisco, CA. 94104. A family celebration of life will be held when it is possible to gather in her memory.