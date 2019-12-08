Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Powell Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Powell Thompson Notice
Ginger passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family. Born in Vallejo, she lived here all of her life, graduating from St. Vincent's High School. She volunteered at the Vallejo Yacht Club; YMCA at Camp Lundeen, ran the TinYTots Program; organized dinners for SOMIRA CHARITY DELTA ROW. She volunteered for well over 20 years in the classrooms for the VCUSD. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth (Bales) and Howard Powell; brother, Billy; son, William Lathen, and grandsons, Jeffery Lathen and Chadd Miller. Ginger is survived by her husband of 48 years, Joe Thompson; sisters, Nancy (George) Noonan, Kitty Powell, Casey (Dennis) Zumstein; daughters, Barbara (Gregg) Lathen-Miller, Jean (John) Smith, and son, Joe (Tracey) Thompson, Jr. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, Dec. 16, at 12 noon.
W00139180-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -