Ginger passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family. Born in Vallejo, she lived here all of her life, graduating from St. Vincent's High School. She volunteered at the Vallejo Yacht Club; YMCA at Camp Lundeen, ran the TinYTots Program; organized dinners for SOMIRA CHARITY DELTA ROW. She volunteered for well over 20 years in the classrooms for the VCUSD. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth (Bales) and Howard Powell; brother, Billy; son, William Lathen, and grandsons, Jeffery Lathen and Chadd Miller. Ginger is survived by her husband of 48 years, Joe Thompson; sisters, Nancy (George) Noonan, Kitty Powell, Casey (Dennis) Zumstein; daughters, Barbara (Gregg) Lathen-Miller, Jean (John) Smith, and son, Joe (Tracey) Thompson, Jr. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, Dec. 16, at 12 noon.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Dec. 8, 2019