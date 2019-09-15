Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Macedonia COGIC
425 Walters Road
Suisun City, CA
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia COGIC
Vonderell Huey-Burns, 50, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Sept. 4, in hospital in Chandler, AZ.She was a native of Vallejo. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m., funeral service will be Friday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m., at Macedonia COGIC, 425 Walters Road, Suisun City, with Pastor Kenneth Martin, officiating. Burial to follow.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19, 2019
