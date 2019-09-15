|
Vonderell Huey-Burns, 50, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Sept. 4, in hospital in Chandler, AZ.She was a native of Vallejo. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m., funeral service will be Friday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m., at Macedonia COGIC, 425 Walters Road, Suisun City, with Pastor Kenneth Martin, officiating. Burial to follow.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19, 2019