Born on Nov. 5, 1921 to Bertha Engel and Wallace Joseph Sr., in Vallejo. Wally's father owned The Solano Bar on lower Georgia Street until Wally was seven years old. After his parents were divorced, his mother took over and ran the bar to support herself and Wally. She often took Wally with her. He had many stories growing up in his mother's bar. When he was older, he also worked at The Solano.He graduated from Vallejo High School in 1939 and went on to attend UC Berkeley. During World War II Wally worked as a Purser in the Merchant Marines traveling for two years to the Orient. Upon his return, along with his partner, Link Raahuga, he purchased 1,000 acres in Dixon opening a Sheep Ranch for the next 12 years. Early in his career he was a licensed horse trainer and often was at "the track" during the races.Wally owned the Forum from 1955 to 1957, The Belmont on Tuolumne Street until 1965, and opened the Belaire Lounge until his retirement in the late 1990's. Wally's Bars were very well known in Vallejo by many prominent people. He was a master at being aware of everything going on in his bar, plus being able to remember everyone's name. He would make his nightly route around Vallejo checking out "the action". He had so many interesting stories to tell and had such a quick wit. One of his favorite pastimes was fishing. He enjoyed going out in his 17' boat under the Golden Gate Bridge. As he got older, three of his closest friends, Vince Haavisto, Morris LeBard and Bob Miglorie would take him to lunch at the Sonoma Grill in Sonoma where he would order 12 Blue Point Oysters each time, every Wednesday.A special recognition and appreciation for the care and support of Wally goes to Vince Haavisto. They spoke daily on the phone and Vince would take the long drive up to Sonoma several times a week to see Wally. Thank you so much, Vince, from all of Wally's many friends. Wally will be missed by so many who were fortunate to have known him.He is preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Engle Joseph; father, Wallace Joseph Sr.; aunt, Clara, and cousin, Bobby. Graveside services will be private.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Nov. 3, 2019