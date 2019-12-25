Times Herald Online Notices
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
(707) 644-7474
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dominic's Church
Benicia, CA
View Map
Walter Norman Turley


1925 - 2019
Walter Norman Turley died peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Dec. 20. He was blessed to live until the age of 94 and he lived his long life to the fullest. He always loved adventures and travel. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his generous spirit. Norm was born on Jan. 25, 1925 in Sanford, Maine. After leaving Maine he moved to California where he worked as a civil engineer with the City of San Jose. He then moved to San Francisco where he focused on his passion for real estate. He met the love of his life and he moved his family and settled in Vallejo. He served as a planning commissioner for the City of Vallejo and was a member of the Mobile Home Rent Review Board. He also served as a Probation Monitor for the California State Bar Court and mediator and arbitrator for Solano County Court. Norm left behind his wife, Nilda, and daughter, Heather. The viewing will be held at Skyview Memorial in Vallejo on Dec. 27, from 3 to 9 p.m. The rosary will start at 7 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at St. Dominic's Church in Benicia on Dec. 28, at 11 a.m.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019
