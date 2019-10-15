|
Wanda Elizabeth Hess, 94, of Barnett, MO, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 7, at Good Shepard Nursing Home in Versailles, MO. She was born on Nov. 7, 1924, in Juneau, AK, the daughter of the late William P. and Rose A. (Guest) Hobson. She was united in marriage in Reno, NV, in December 1953, to William H. Hess, who preceded her in death.Wanda was a very patient preschool teacher for over 16 years. She was employed with Castlewood Baptist Pre School. Wanda was a member of the Castlewood Baptist Church, the Vallejo YWCA, the Florence Douglas Senior Center, the Local Birthday Group of Vallejo, the Vallejo Fair Association and the Red Hat's in both Vallejo, and Eldon, MO.Wanda was an excellent gardener and won many prime ribbons at the Solano County Fair where she showed both flowers and plants. She canned many goods from her garden and baked as well. She enjoyed crocheting and embroidery. Wanda was called "Grama" by everyone at the baseball and soccer games and was a huge supporter and volunteer. She was a Princess and was the oldest surviving member of the Tlingit Indian Tribe. Wanda cherished the times spent with family.Wanda is survived by her daughters, Cathalean Maher of Barnett, MO, Raylene Delmas of Napa, and Sue Knapp (Mike) of El Cajon; son, Warren Barber of Chico, as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and many other family members. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Ron Maher; daughter-in-law, Sharyn Barber, four sisters and two brothers.Friends will be received Saturday, Oct. 19 from 1 to 2 p.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the chapel with Steve Maher officiating. Interment will immediately follow in the Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to a .
W00137620-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2019