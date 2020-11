It is with great sadness that the family of Pastor Wardell House, Jr. announces his passing on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 76.Pastor House will be lovingly remembered by his loving wife, Mattie; six children, nineteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous other family members and friends.A private family service will take place at a later date.2nd Timothy 4:7 – "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."