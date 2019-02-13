Times Herald Online Notices
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Rockville Stone Chapel
4219 Suisun Valley Road
Fairfield, CA
Dr. Warren M. Adams, 85, died Saturday, Feb. 9, in Fairfield, following a prolonged illness. He was born on Nov. 3, 1933 in Orange County and later moved to Vallejo. He attended Vallejo schools. He graduated from UC Berkeley and UCSF Dental School. Warren practiced dentistry in Vallejo for 40 years. He was predeceased by his first wife, Glenda.Warren is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary (Madden) Adams; his children, Carrie Adams (Tim Arai), and Kyle Adams (Linda); stepchildren, Elizabeth Shackelford (David), James Sperry (Eleanor Lin), Kathryn Sperry; grandchildren, Kyle Jr., Jeremy, Noelle, Kendall, Nikko, Ember, Liam, Anna and Evan; niece, Kristi Scherzinger (Jeff Heintz); nephew, Kurt Scherzinger (Sharon), and his brother, Roy Adams (Heather).A memorial service will be held at the Rockville Stone Chapel, 4219 Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kindred Spirits of Vacaville or Kindred Hospice of Fairfield.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019
