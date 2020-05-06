Wayne P. Caldwell, 95, passed away at home following a short illness on April 8. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Maureen Caldwell, who passed away in 2012, and by his father, Wayne P. Caldwell, Sr., who preceded him in death in 1970.Mr. Caldwell was born in East Cleveland, OH and was a resident of Painesville, OH until he moved to Vallejo, California in 1962. Wayne was a World War II Veteran who served from 1943 – 1946 and participated in the D-Day invasion at Normandy as well as various Islands in the Pacific Theater.Mr. Caldwell was employed at the Mare Island power plant as a plant supervisor in charge of the Shop Planner Division in Shop 03. Wayne retired in 1986, and enjoyed traveling, as well as showing and maintaining his 1959 Nash Metropolitan automobile. He was also a member of the First Christian Church in Vallejo, the World War II Landing Craft Association and the Metropolitan Club of North America.Mr. Caldwell is survived by his two sons, Bruce (Nell) of Valdosta, GA, Keith (Peri) of Vacaville, CA; and three grandchildren, Jason (Mary), Mitchell (Amanda), and Kati; and six great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Salvation Army or the First Christian Church, 1035 Indiana Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.