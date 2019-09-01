|
Wayne L. Casey, 69, of Vallejo, passed away Wednesday, Aug 28, at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was a native of Matthews, MO. Mr. Casey was a veteran of the United States Navy.Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., at Shiloh COGIC, 501 Lemon St., Vallejo. Burial to follow at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, with full military honors.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00136170-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 1 to Sept. 10, 2019