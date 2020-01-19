|
Wayne L. Schreiner was born to George and Delpha Schreiner Jan. 6, 1938 in Napa. The family moved to Vallejo in 1951. Wayne's family attended The Vallejo Bible Church, there he met a girl named Loueen Messing that would later become his wife. He attended Vallejo High School where he graduated in 1956. Wayne and Loueen were married for 62 years, they had two sons and raised their family in Vallejo. Wayne was employed with Granny Goose Foods until 1977, after which he started his trucking business, and continued working another 37 years. He became involved with baseball at Wilson Park with his boys, where he enjoyed managing, coaching and working with all the young players. He enjoyed spending weekends with his grandchildren, family and friends at their cabin in Pollock Pines. Wayne and Loueen lived several years in Mission Viejo and Mt. Shasta City, but their road always brought them back to Vallejo. Wayne passed away New Years Day at home surrounded by his wife and family. He is survived by his brother, Ronald Schreiner of Napa; children, Michael and Evelyn Schreiner of Fairfield, Randy and Tami Schreiner of Fairfield; grandchildren, Brett and Erin Schreiner of Rancho Cordova, Lupe and Brittany Pereda of Vallejo, Danny and Courtney Lee of Benicia, Brooke Schreiner of Santa Rosa and Kacie Schreiner of Walnut Creek. He also has five great grandchildren, Jackson six, Audrey six, Hayden four, Lincoln two, and Spencer one month. He was so proud of his grandchildren's accomplishments, and the fine adults they had become. We will miss you every day, thanks for the great times and memories. We love you Dad! A Celebration of Life will be announced by the family. Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
