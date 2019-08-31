|
Wendy June Morawski, 80, passed away Aug. 8, with her husband by her side.Wendy was born in England to Arthur and Evelyn Insall on June 2, 1939 and has lived in Vallejo the past 60 years. She worked in the area as a beautician / hair stylist for more than 50 years. She enjoyed riding her English Jumping Horse "Miss Piggy" and being a judge at Boxer Dog Show events for Skidoos Boxers Kennell.Survivors include her husband of 51 years Edward "Ski"; sister, Yvonne Hazel, and nieces, Julie Hartingdon and Nicula Broghton.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Aug. 31, 2019