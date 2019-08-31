Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Morawski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy June Morawski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy June Morawski Notice
Wendy June Morawski, 80, passed away Aug. 8, with her husband by her side.Wendy was born in England to Arthur and Evelyn Insall on June 2, 1939 and has lived in Vallejo the past 60 years. She worked in the area as a beautician / hair stylist for more than 50 years. She enjoyed riding her English Jumping Horse "Miss Piggy" and being a judge at Boxer Dog Show events for Skidoos Boxers Kennell.Survivors include her husband of 51 years Edward "Ski"; sister, Yvonne Hazel, and nieces, Julie Hartingdon and Nicula Broghton.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twin Chapels Mortuary
Download Now