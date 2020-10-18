1/1
William "Bill" Arthur Anderson
William Arthur Anderson, Bill, from Buffalo, MN, passed away on October 9, 2020 at his home in Rohnert Park, CA. Bill had endured a long struggle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon, and his two children, Arthur and Christine. Bill graduated high school in Buffalo in 1958 and went on to study Mechanical Engineering at Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pennsylvania, earning his Bachelor of Science degree. After working for Boeing for some time, Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1963 and served with distinction until 1967. Bill met his wife Sharon in 1975 in New York City. They found themselves travelling throughout the United States on various occasions, living for some time in Los Angeles, CA where he worked as a machinist, and then in Florida, and finally settling in Northern California. Bill then earned his teaching credential at San Francisco State University and went on to teach mathematics and then photography with the Vallejo School District for fifteen years until his retirement in 2008. He was awarded Teacher of the Year while at Vallejo High School. Bill spent much of his retirement traveling the US by train with Sharon; hiking, pursuing his interests in photography and photo editing, and bicycling every single day. At the end of his retirement he had the privilege of working with the Lighthouse Corps at the Point Reyes National Seashore where he helped to implement and maintain the care, repairs, and refurbishment of the Lighthouse itself.In lieu of a memorial service, memorial donations in Bill's name can be made to the Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County: https://www.forgottenfelines.com/support/donations-and-giving/
Published in Times Herald Online on Oct. 18, 2020.
