|
|
William B. Winston, 42, of Vallejo passed away of natural causes on Monday, Aug. 26. He is survived by his beloved wife, Alexandra; children, Lars, Aila, Isabell and Arwynn; his parents, Lorraine and Donald, "Johnny" Overstreet and Burnette Winston; his brother, Dupre Winston, wife Sarah, and nieces and nephews, Dupre Jr., Chelsey, Cheyanne, and Cierrah, Kylan, Tevin and Jasmine. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was born in Vallejo and went to high school at Pinole Valley High. William drove for Safeway for 11 years, where he touched the lives of many co-workers and customers with his unfailing kindness and huge smile. He was known for his big heart, sense of wonder, and fun. He was always ready to lend a hand or a listening ear to those who were in need. He found the best in every soul and his capacity for love was immense. He was a friend to so many. William was the support and rock of his family and he will be deeply missed. "Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it" … A memorial service will be held Sept. 12 at 4 p.m., at Journey Community Church, 201 Doyle Drive, Vallejo and a celebration of life on Sept. 13 at 5 p.m., at the Pinole Sportsmen's Club, 201 Pinon Ave., Pinole.
W00136200-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12, 2019