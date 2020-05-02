William (Bill) Brown Changus Sr. was born on November 6, 1942 in Napa, CA to James W. Changus and Irma Brown Changus. When he was a child, his family resided in Vallejo, CA, and he graduated from Vallejo High School in 1960. He went straight into the Navy after graduation, serving our country aboard the USS Pomodon submarine. He then returned to the Bay Area and was accepted into Mare Island Naval Shipyard's four-year apprenticeship program. He soon moved up to the Planning Department and became a Planner and Estimator for nuclear submarines until his retirement in 1995. During his time at Mare Island, Bill met Myra O'Leary. The couple married on November 6, their joint date of birth, in 1984 and celebrated 35+ years of marriage.Bill was the oldest of three siblings: Ed (Janie) Changus and Rich (Joan) Changus who will dearly miss him. He greatly enjoyed time with his son William (Bill) Brown Changus Jr. He also leaves behind sons, Chad and Ken Changus and grandchildren, Angelina, Ryan, Danielle and Krystal. Bill valued family gatherings with the extended Changus family comprised of his brothers, sisters-in-law, cousins and many nieces and nephews who will always treasure Bill's humor. Bill and Myra loved traveling to San Diego and the Hawaiian Islands and took various cruises in their earlier years. The couple loved RV camping trips to Ocean Cove, Bodega Bay and abalone fests on the North coast. Many camping trips included Bill's brothers and sisters-in-law as well as very dear friends in their camping family. Bill and Myra's beloved dogs joined them on all camping adventures.