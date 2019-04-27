Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Vigil
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Vincent's Catholic Church
Florida and Sacramento Sts
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Donovan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William G. "Bill" Donovan

Notice Condolences Flowers

William G. "Bill" Donovan Notice
Retired Vallejo Police Officer, William G. "Bill" Donovan, 62, passed away Wednesday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa surrounded by his family.Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, May 2, with Vigil services beginning at 7 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Mass of Christian burial will be held 12 noon Friday, May 3, at St. Vincent's Catholic Church, Florida and Sacramento Sts., Vallejo. Burial will follow at All Souls Catholic Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00131380-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twin Chapels Mortuary
Download Now