William G. Weyandt died Jan. 2 in Napa. A Navy veteran and a very skilled Iron worker.He is survived by his loving wife, Erma Weyandt.William was born in Vallejo at the old Vallejo General Hospital to William and Clairella Weyandt on Oct. 4, 1953. He is survived by his sons, Brandon Weyandt, twins, Jacob and Joshua Weyandt; step children, Amanda Larson, C.J. Hoover, Kate Bechtel, Christine Snider and Karen Eskandari. Also 17 grandchiildren who loved him so very much as he loved them. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Lee Weyandt Usher.Service will be at Vallejo Bible Church, 448 Carolina St., Vallejo, at 2 p.m, Saturday, Jan. 25.
