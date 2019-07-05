|
Bill Goodrich, age 73 passed away in Tyler, TX on June 26. He was born July 17, 1945 to Vernelette and Billie Sconyers Goodrich in San Mateo, CA.Bill was a member at the Highland Park Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Army.He is survived by his wife, Dessie Goodrich; sons, Robert Goodrich and wife Jennifer of Topeka, KS, Sean Goodrich of Vallejo, CA, Ken Colbey and wife Lisa of Pittsburg, TX; daughter, Anji Ramsey of Vallejo, CA; grandchildren, Samantha Goodrich of Edmond, OK, and Thomas Goodrich of Topeka, KS; sister, Kathy Flores and husband Dennis of Tuscon, AZ.Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Vernelette and Billie Goodrich.A memorial service was held at Highland Park Baptist Church on Monday, July 1, at 10 a.m.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on July 5, 2019