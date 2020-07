William Rufus Johnson, often called "BJ," "Uncle Bill," and "Grandpa," was born on May 25, 1952, delivered by a midwife in Baltimore, MD. His hometown was Altoona, PA. He entered the Navy in 1970 after high school graduation and later worked in fields such as sales, insurance, and computer engineering. He was famous for his gumbo and he loved to BBQ! He loved good music and having a good time. He will be truly missed!