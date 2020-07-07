Life-long resident and Vallejo native, William Strong, Sr. passed away on Friday, June 19. His visitation which is attendance restricted will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 3 to 6 PM. His funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 AM at Tabernacle of David Baptist Church, 1100 Lincoln Road East, Vallejo, CA 94591. Burial will follow the funeral in the Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.