On Nov. 22, William "BJ" Valva passed away at the age of 97. He was born in Crockett and lived most of his life in Vallejo. His passion was fishing with his wife Edna at Lake Almanor. Bill and Edna loved to socialize with friends and family and travel as time permitted. Edna passed away in 2012 and the love of his life was gone. His wonderful caregiver Mary West helped Bill heal with thoughtful loving companionship, she became like a daughter to him and as she described him "he was like a grandfather". Bill was a talented carpenter and draftsman loving the challenge of making things with his hands. In his later years he spent most of his days reading as he did as a child hiding under the covers so his grandmother wouldn't make him stop and go to sleep. Bill loved people and was the most positive happy person that ever existed, just being around him would make you feel good. He will be missed by everyone who ever knew him. His tombstone says it all, "BYE FOR NOW--GONE FISHING". He is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Dec. 8, 2019