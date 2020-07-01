William (Bill) Wayne Aton Sr., of Vallejo passed away on June 22 due to complications of asbestosis. He was born in Springfield, MO on January 17, 1933 to Harry and Occie Aton, as the sixth of eight children. He always had a special bond with his siblings and they grew up on the family dairy farm in Missouri. He often recounted the story of taking his driving test on a tractor. Bill graduated from Fordland High in 1951 and the family moved to Vallejo, CA shortly thereafter.Bill met Roberta (Bert) Hannum on a blind date and they were married on June 25, 1954. They raised 4 children, William (Bear) Aton Jr (Amy), Cindy (Jeff) Haberman, Sheri and Teresa Aton. Their home was never a quiet one, as they always welcomed extended family and friends. At 18 Bill started an apprenticeship as a painter, followed by a lengthy federal career, first on the Presidio in San Francisco. He then spent many years at Travis Air Force Base, where he made lifelong friendships. He retired as the Superintendent of Building Maintenance in 1994. He was an active member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge #468 in Vallejo. He became a lifetime member of the Moose Legion, with more than 50 years of service. He held every elected position, including Governor and President of the California/Nevada State Association. He became a Pilgrim in 1989, and was part of the championship Ritual Team for seven years and later became the National and International Ritual Chairman. Some of his most treasured memories include traveling to attend Moose functions across the nation with his Moose family. Later in life he became a devoted grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 15, again opening his heart and home to countless friends and family, as a positive parental influence to many. Poppie could often be found in the bleachers, cheering them all on in sports and in life. He loved it most when his great-grandchildren would jump in his lap for a cuddle and sweet treat.He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta; his brothers, Lee, Don and Bob Aton; brothers-in-law, Everett Wilkerson, LeRoy Fox, Tommy Lavezzo and Wilbur Thompson; and his grandsons Michael Armstrong and Keith Bettman.He is survived by his children; his sisters, Elizabeth (Kenneth) Hoagland, Mary Wilkerson, Patricia Lavezzo, and Carolyn Fox; his sister-in-law, Lynn Sbarbaro; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Bill's warmth touched all who met him. In no time at all he would lend a hand, lend an ear and share his life experiences. His infectious giggle, legendary storytelling, unwavering positivity, endless supply of nicknames, and his love of family and community will live on in each of us. We will all miss him fiercely. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life for Bill will be planned for a future date. All family and friends will be welcome.