Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Willie L. Earnest Notice
Willie L. Earnest, 68, passed away Monday, Dec. 23. Born in Pine Bluff, AR, he was a resident of Vallejo for 30 years.A visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 2 from 3 to 8 p.m., with a quiet hour beginning at 7 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St. Funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 3, at 11 a.m., also at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home. Burial will be at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery.Arrangements under the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home. (707) 642-4459
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
