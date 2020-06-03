Mr. Willie L. Preston was born on July 17, 1933 in Benoit, MS to the late Lucille and Willie James Preston, Sr. He was the first born of 11 children.Others who preceded him in death were two brothers, James Preston and Louis W. Preston and two sisters, Rev. Dr. Ophelia Manney and Marie P. Lampkins.He relocated to California at a young age and was subsequently baptized at Macedonia Baptist Church in Richmond, CA.Willie was educated in Richmond public schools, graduating from Richmond High school in 1952. He was very popular and excelled at basketball. He was hired as a Helper Shipfitter at Mare Island Naval Shipyard on November 14, 1952. He was drafted into the US Army in 1953 where he worked as a Military Policeman. After serving two years, he returned to Mare Island in 1955. His ambition and drive propelled him to quickly rise through the ranks to Shipyard Superintendent of Shop 11. He retired on July 29, 1988 after an honorable 35 years of service. Upon retirement, he started his own business-Preston's Security Services, and he was the first African American businessman to ascertain a large security contract with Edwards AFB.Willie married Gloria Jean Baddie (who preceded him in death) on September 11, 1955 and to this union, they had three children, Deborah L. Preston, LaWanna D. Preston, and Willie E, Preston. They were married until 1980. Willie loved his family and his favorite pastimes were playing basketball (especially with his brothers), playing cards and following his two favorite teams, the San Francisco Giants and the Golden State Warriors. He also loved to read and was an avid learner. His favorite topics were history and politics as he loved to learn about the world around him.Willie married Dorette Fisher on October 12, 2002. They were dedicated to the Kiwanis Club in American Canyon, CA, where they resided and traveled extensively in support of many worthy causes.Willie departed this life on Thursday, April 30 and leaves to mourn his passing many relatives and friends who will forever remember him fondly.Precious memories of a life well lived will be cherished by his wife, Dorette Preston of Napa, CA; his children, Deborah L. Preston of Hercules, CA, LaWanna D. Preston of Pinole, CA and Willie E. (Darlene) Preston of Sacramento, CA; four brothers, John P. (Sherree) Preston of Surprise, AZ, Larry Preston of Vallejo, CA, Donald R. Preston and Ronald J. Preston of Richmond, CA; one sister, Linda S.E. Adams of Richmond, CA; five grandsons, Willie B. Preston, Desmond M. Preston, Elijah M. Preston, Gary E. Lewis, Jacob T. Moore; and one granddaughter, Gloria E. Oliver; three great-grandchildren, Preston Lewis, Peyton Lewis and Pierce Lewis. He also leaves to cherish his memories, a dear sister-in-law, Jamie Preston, of Pittsburg, CA, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.The Preston family would like to thank our family and friends for their thoughtful acts of kindness during our time of need. Words cannot express our gratitude, whether you called or sent a card expressing your sympathy and condolences. Please know that we appreciate each and every one of you. Please continue to keep us in your prayers. Willie is interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.