Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
5810 Midway Road
Dixon, CA
View Map
Willie Vivian Alexander was born in Vicksburg, MS. He was a resident of Fairfield. Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 10 from 12 to 4 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home. Burial will be Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 707-642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019
