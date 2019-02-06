|
Willie Vivian Alexander was born in Vicksburg, MS. He was a resident of Fairfield. Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 10 from 12 to 4 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home. Burial will be Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 707-642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019