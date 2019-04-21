|
Wilma J. Wilson, 72, of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, April 13, at NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield. She was a native of Texas.Visitation will be Monday, April 22 from 6 to 9 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Tuesday, April 23, at 1 p.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1735 Enterprise Drive, Fairfield, with Dr. Claybon Lea Jr., officiating. Burial to follow at Fairfield Suisun Cemetery.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019