COLONIAL CHAPELS
1000 REDWOOD STREET
Vallejo, CA 94590-2955
(707) 643-0391
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM

1000 REDWOOD STREET
Vallejo, CA 94590-2955
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
925 Sacramento St.,
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
5810 Midway Road
Dixon, CA
View Map
Wilmer "Henry" Younger Jr.


1937 - 2019
Wilmer "Henry" Younger Jr. Notice
Wilmer "Henry" Younger, Jr., passed away peacefully Sept. 12, at the age of 81. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who touched the lives of many. He was known as a people person who never hesitated to help anyone in need.He was born on Sept. 20, 1937 in Spring Garden, VA. He enlisted into the Marine Corps in 1954 at the age of 16, and then commissioned into the Air Force in 1967. He was a Vietnam War Veteran and served his country with honorable military service for 23 years.He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Master of Science in Behavioral Science and English. He was in business for over 35 years in Vacaville and Vallejo as a Legal Document Assistant.Family and friends are invited to attend Henry's viewing service on Sept. 30, at Colonial Chapels from 2 to 9 p.m., at 1000 Redwood St., Vallejo. Funeral service is Oct. 1, at 10 a.m., at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 925 Sacramento St., Vallejo. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.
W00137010-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2019
