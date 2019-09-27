|
|
Wilmer "Henry" Younger, Jr., passed away peacefully Sept. 12, at the age of 81. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who touched the lives of many. He was known as a people person who never hesitated to help anyone in need.He was born on Sept. 20, 1937 in Spring Garden, VA. He enlisted into the Marine Corps in 1954 at the age of 16, and then commissioned into the Air Force in 1967. He was a Vietnam War Veteran and served his country with honorable military service for 23 years.He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Master of Science in Behavioral Science and English. He was in business for over 35 years in Vacaville and Vallejo as a Legal Document Assistant.Family and friends are invited to attend Henry's viewing service on Sept. 30, at Colonial Chapels from 2 to 9 p.m., at 1000 Redwood St., Vallejo. Funeral service is Oct. 1, at 10 a.m., at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 925 Sacramento St., Vallejo. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.
W00137010-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2019