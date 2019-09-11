|
Xavier D. Dearmon, Sr., a Stockton resident, passed away at home on Friday, Aug. 30.He was a native of Fairfield.Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 3 to 8 p.m., with funeral service Friday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Burial will be in Sunrise Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento St.Arrangements and care entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019