Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
Xavier D. Dearmon, Sr., a Stockton resident, passed away at home on Friday, Aug. 30.He was a native of Fairfield.Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 3 to 8 p.m., with funeral service Friday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Burial will be in Sunrise Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento St.Arrangements and care entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
