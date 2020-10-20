The beloved daughter of Yvette Duran and Jose Luis Hernandez passed away October 5, 2020. She was born and raised in Vallejo, CA. She attended Vallejo High School and People's High. She enjoyed gardening and passed her time at the casino. She was very good with her hands. She was very practical with being self-taught. She would assist family and friends in mechanical work and cleaning. She also assisted the elderly with house cleaning. She was a friend to all, and when called upon, Yoli never hesitated to help. Yolanda (Yoli) is survived by her parents and her three children, Ariceli, Adrian and Isabella. She is also survived by her only sister, Amabar Hernandez; her niece, Amaya and nephew, Jakari (Jermaine Harper). She is also survived by her companion, Joshua Alfred.The sudden and tragic death of Yolanda (Yoli) Hernandez brings a great loss to the lives of all who knew her. We will miss her dearly and we will always love her forever in our memories and hearts.Friends and family are invited to a viewing from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 and the funeral services will be conducted the following day, Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. Please join us at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home at 524 Capitol St., Vallejo, CA 94590 for both the viewing and funeral services.