Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Zelda Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zelda Brown


09/09/1943 - 08/22/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zelda Brown Notice
Zelda Mae Brown, 75, died on Thursday, Aug. 22, in her adopted Caldwell, ID home.A 1961 Benicia High School graduate, Zelda and Paul (husband of 50 years) lived in Vallejo with adopted son, Jon.In 2013, she moved to Idaho.Zelda reunites with husband, Paul; son, Paul Jr., and daughter, Dawn Denise.Survivors include son, Jon (Cindy) Brown of Caldwell, ID, and granddaughter, Amelia.Zelda rests with her husband and two babies at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery. Memorials: Local neonatal ICU or Ronald McDonald House.Special thanks to Don and Ruby Murray, who looked out for Mom after Dad's passing.
W00136010-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zelda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.