|
|
Zelda Mae Brown, 75, died on Thursday, Aug. 22, in her adopted Caldwell, ID home.A 1961 Benicia High School graduate, Zelda and Paul (husband of 50 years) lived in Vallejo with adopted son, Jon.In 2013, she moved to Idaho.Zelda reunites with husband, Paul; son, Paul Jr., and daughter, Dawn Denise.Survivors include son, Jon (Cindy) Brown of Caldwell, ID, and granddaughter, Amelia.Zelda rests with her husband and two babies at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery. Memorials: Local neonatal ICU or Ronald McDonald House.Special thanks to Don and Ruby Murray, who looked out for Mom after Dad's passing.
W00136010-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Aug. 30, 2019