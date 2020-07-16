Life-long resident and Fairfield native, Zymia Shabazz-Gray passed away in Suisun City on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Anyone attending her visitation and funeral services is required to wear a face mask. Her attendance-restricted visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Her funeral, also being held at the funeral home, will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20. Inurnment is private.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.





