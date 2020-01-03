DALLAS — Catherine R. Anthony of Dallas passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital surrounded by her loving family and cherished friends. She was 67 years old.

Born in Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Valentavage Chalawich.

She was employed at Assured Partners and will always be remembered by her colleagues who offered her so much love and support throughout the years.

The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. David Greenwald for his dedicated care of her for many years and to everyone who cared for her and sent their prayers and well wishes.

Cathy fought a valiant fight and yet, she always had a smile on her face and brightened up a room when she entered.

She was preceded in death by her brother George.

Surviving are her brother Bernard Chalawich; sisters Anna Ott and Barbara Daniels; and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. She will also be sadly missed by her beloved pets, Monster, Billie and Midnight.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Fund, 382 Pierce St. Kingston, PA 18704 or to a no kill animal shelter of your choice.