WEST PITTSTON — Barbara Bicsotto, 71, of West Pittston passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital while surrounded by her loved ones.

Born Jan. 6, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Rose (Brandt) Biscotto. Having had a heart and soul of unparalleled sweetness she was nothing short of the angel of the family. Barbara was a loving daughter, sister and aunt who had a passion for caring for her parents and nieces and nephews. Those who knew Barbara will remember her as a woman with a warm smile, a gentle nature and a beautiful spirit.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael and Samuel (Junior) Biscotto; and her brother-in-law David Alberigi.

She is survived by her loving sister and caretaker, RoseMarie Alberigi, with whom she had resided with for many years; brothers Vincent, Louis and Joseph Biscotto; several nieces and nephews, as well as many great nieces, nephews and adoring family members.

Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston. Mass of Christian burial will be held directly afterward, followed by interment in West Pittston Cemetery. Arrangements by Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Township.