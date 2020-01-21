YATESVILLE — Annette Aritz Bozinko, 80, of Yatesville, passed away after an arduous battle with pancreatic cancer, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Annette was born in Kingston, a daughter of the late James P. and Helen Peeler Aritz. She was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School, Class of 1956, in Wilkes-Barre. In 1961 she moved to Maryland where she built her life and started her family. After being a homemaker for many years, Annette returned to the workforce as an Administrative Assistant/Office Manager at B'nai Shalom of Olney, in Olney, Maryland, where she remained for 27 years. It was her pleasure to serve and assist the congregation, her colleagues and the person who became her best friend, Rabbi Philip Pohl. For 25 years, they worked side-by-side to build a new synagogue from the ground up. Phil, Annette, and their families have remained close friends to this day.

Annette loved to cook and bake for everyone. Making delicious cookies, cakes and baked goods was her passion as she would always strive to find new recipes to try out. She also loved spending time with her family and relaxing with her grand-dog, Jeri. She loved visiting with, conversing on the phone or Facebooking with her many friends, as well as attending monthly luncheons with her Class of 1956 schoolmates.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Andrew Hornick and nephew, Andrew Hornick, Jr.

Surviving are her daughters, Brenda Bozinko Christian and her husband, Bruce, Yatesville, Susan Bozinko Hahne and her husband Robert, Potomac, Maryland; grandchildren Elizabeth Hahne, Ilse Hahne; and her beloved grand-dog, Jeri; sister Kathryn Hornick, Jenkins Township; nieces and nephews Cindy Moluski, Samantha Capone, Michael Capone, Bobby Moluski, Denise and Frank Plis; cousin Anne Karlotski; and dearest friend, Dorothy Rossick.

The family would like to thank the many medical personnel that have worked so diligently to help Annette fight her disease: Dr. Peter Lee, Penn Medicine, Dr. Charles Manganiello, Dr. Bruce Saidman and staff at Medical Oncology Associates, and the entire staff at Traditional Home Hospice. The family cannot express enough gratitude to the nurses, nurse's aides and hospice team for their unwavering compassion, respect, kindness, gentleness, and care of Annette and her family during this very difficult time.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the Church on Friday morning.

Family and friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Nat and Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Annette's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network; pancan.org.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Annette's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.