DALLAS — Margaret Mary Burgerhoff, 71, of Dallas, died on Tuesday morning, Jan. 21, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Chuck Burgerhoff.

Born in Westport, County Mayo, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Genevieve Brogan Dempsey. A student at Holy Rosary Elementary School and a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, Margaret Mary went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Marywood College, majoring in psychology and English. She worked at Northeastern Bank for many years before she realized a dream when she established her bookstore, The Open Book, in Luzerne. A rather active social schedule, included, but was certainly not limited to, Monday Night Readers Club, Tuesday Morning Breakfast Club, Red Hat Society, Bunco Night, Monthly Card Club and Game Gals when she was not running bus trips, being a softball coach or a Girl Scout leader.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Dempsey.

She is survived by three daughters, Kathleen Beckwith and husband Frank, Scranton, Amy Burgerhoff, Dallas, Maureen Hit, and husband Thomas, Shavertown; two sons, Stephen Burgerhoff and David Burgerhoff, both of Scranton; two brothers Dave Guthrie and wife Lily, and Robert Guthrie and wife Stella; four sisters, Dorothy Hall and Husband Eric, Christine Armstrong and husband Bill, Margaret Shotten and Audrey Guthrie, siblings all of Newcastle, England; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton. Those attending the funeral Mass are asked to go directly to the church. Interment, private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Luzerne County SPCA, 524 E. Main Street, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 or to, The , 57 N Franklin St #101, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.