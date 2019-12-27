TUNKHANNOCK — Melvin S. Bush, 80, of Tunkhannock passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dolores Gregory Bush.

Born in Nanticoke on Aug. 5, 1939, he was the son of the late Samuel and Anna Chabala Bush.

He was a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, the Dennis Strong American Legion, and Kiwanis.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Bush; and sister Mary Ann Barofski.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons Paul and wife Susan of Olyphant, David Bush of Tunkhannock; daughter Jeannine Tirpak and husband Mark of Hanover Township; brother Samuel; sister Betty Domzalski; grandchildren Stefanie Colarusso and husband Michael, Matthew Bush and wife Stacy, Fallon Bush, Nathaniel Tirpak and Aaron Tirpak; great-grandchildren Francesca and Jude Colarusso, Stella Bush, Charlie and Korie Jones and Jamasyn Bush.

Melvin will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.