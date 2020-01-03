|
WILKES-BARRE — John C. Foley, 82, Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Born March 10, 1937, in Camden, New Jersey, he was a son of the late John P. and Catherine Foley.
A graduate of Meyers High School, John had a long career with the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local 44, before retiring.
On Nov. 9, 1957, John was married to the love of his life, the former Gertrude Ann Clayworth. Together they raised their family.
John will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and mentor.
John affected many lives through his involvement in athletics over many years. He was a founding member of the South Wilkes-Barre Sportsmen's Club; founding member, coach and president of Mini Mohawks Football; coach and president of St. Therese's Little League Baseball; coach and treasurer of South Wilkes-Barre Teener League Baseball; coach for Keystone State Games for more than twenty years; assistant coach for Meyers High School varsity baseball; and former president of Meyers High School Quarterback Club.
Nine brothers and sisters preceded John in death.
John will be greatly missed by his wife, Gertrude; children Luanne of Wilkes-Barre, Cheryl and her husband, Jeff Hartman, of Shickshinny, Richard and his wife Toni of Plains Township, Mark of Wilkes-Barre and Sean and his wife, Lisa, of Mountain Top; grandchildren Kayci and her husband Donald Brady, Kelly, Trudi and Ami Lyn Konopki, Caitlin Foley, Sean Thomas and Madison Foley; great-granddaughter Claire Brady; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Celebration of John's Life will be held Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., in Wilkes-Barre.
Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to Firwood United Methodist Church, 399 Old River Road, Wilkes-Barre, 18702.