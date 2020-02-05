ROSS TWP. — Arthur Henry Gramps III, 63, Ross Township, Sweet Valley, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at home after a battle with a brief illness.

He was born in Kingston, the son of Ruth A. Gramps (Kavanaugh) and the late Arthur H. Gramps Jr.

He attended Dallas Area High School for most of his early education. He played football and was on the Dallas wrestling team. He also spent several years in Pierrefonds, Quebec, Canada, finally graduating from Dallas High School in 1974.

He went on to attend Wyoming Seminary for one year. After which he went on to attend college at Indiana University of Pennsylvania receiving a bachelor's degree in criminology in 1979. He went on to work several short-term jobs, finally talking a job at the Red Rock Job Corps Center in Lopez working there for 35 years up until his death. He worked mainly in the safety and security department where he spent his final years as the safety/security manager.

He had a lifelong love of ice hockey and of the Philadelphia Flyers ice hockey team. He played with and coached various ice hockey teams over the years and was long involved in the game locally. He also instilled a love of the game in his son and oldest grandson. Having been involved in the creation of the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack ice hockey team in the early 2000s that eventually became/merged with the Holy Redeemer Royals ice hockey team.

He was preceded in death by his father Arthur Gramps Jr., 2015; and an infant granddaughter, Riley Gramps, 2012.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his son, Zachary Sr. of Forty Fort; and his wife Valerie; sister Lesa of Tunkhannock; brother David of Dallas; grandchildren Zachary Jr., Liam, Sophia, Teyah and Nora Gramps of Forty Fort; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and his longtime girlfriend Chris of Sweet Valley[ and his two beloved dogs Bailey and Nada.

Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. There will be no church services, but there will be a brief service held at the end of the calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Medical Oncology Associates or Kingston's Prescription Assistance Fund by delivering or mailing payment to 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.