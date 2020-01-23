Theresa Skowronski Gudz, 87, entered eternal life suddenly on Jan. 21, 2020, at Geisinger CMC Hospital, Scranton, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Avoca, Oct. 3, 1932, to the late Edward and Bridget (Slusarczyk) Skowronski.

Theresa graduated from Duryea High School, Class of 1950, where she met many of her close friends, with whom she kept in contact with throughout her life. After high school she worked briefly for Woolworth's Department Store, Pittston, then many years for Dean Phipps Inc. Later in her life Theresa would go on to work for the Rite Aid Corporation until her retirement.

Theresa was a member of Queen of the Apostles Church and was very devoted to her faith. Prior to its closing she was an active member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Avoca, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and a teacher in the RCIA program at both Churches. She was a member of the Miraculous Medal Association and both the Duryea and the Seton Catholic Woman's Club.

Theresa's family meant the world to her and she loved celebrating her family traditions, birthdays, beach vacations and spending quality time with family and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Stanley Gudz, who passed away Aug. 18, 2013; and siblings Mary Starinsky and Bernice, Ann and Edward Skowronski.

Theresa is survived by her children, Maryanne and husband Jim Bennie, Pittston Township, Linda Osifat, Weatherly, Bryan Osifat, Treskow, Jeanne Spagnola and fiancé Mike Szewczyk, Drums, and Anthony Gudz, Pittston. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Nicholas, Jacqueline, Rosalie and Patrick Bennie and Kyle, Kevin and Nicole Osifat; her brother Joseph Skowronski, Dupont; sister Ceil Groblewski and her husband, Frank, Duryea; her uncle Bill Grozio, New Jersey, and her aunt Jean McCloskey, Florida; sisters-in-law Nora O'Piela, Helen Aston; and brother-in-law Albert Aston, all of Springbrook Township; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, with Fr. Phillip Sladicka officiating. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Interment will be held at Ss Peter and Paul Cemetery, Avoca.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Queen of the Apostles Social Concerns/Respect Life Ministry 715 Hawthorne St. Avoca, PA 18641.

