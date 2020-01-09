WEST PITTSTON — John Hetro, West Pittston, passed away Jan. 8, 2020.

He was born Sept. 25, 1949, the son of the late John and Sophia Hetro. A graduate of Wyoming Area High School, John served in the United States Navy aboard the destroyer USS Taussig and later as a 2nd Class Petty Officer Draftsman and transferred to the submarine force.

John worked for Johnson Controls Inc. as a draftsman engineer for 32 years and later for NRG Controls as an engineer for 10 years.

John was preceded in death by sisters Lorraine Byerly, Arlene Hetro and Andrea Hetro; brother Leonard Hetro; and three grandsons, John, Elijah and Andrew Washo.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Claire Adrian Hetro; daughters Leah Scholtis and husband Michael, Bloomsburg, Amy Washo and husband Jason, Old Forge; and his fourth grandson expected in March.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Corpus Christi Parish in West Pittston. Family and friends are invited to go directly to the church. Internment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.adoniziofuneralhome.com