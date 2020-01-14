WILKES-BARRE — Francis "Butch" Keithline Jr., Wilkes-Barre, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Francis Sr. and Doris Keithline, was a graduate of Meyers High School (1967), and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Wilkes-Barre. He worked as a lineman for PPL for 42+ years. Francis was an avid sports fan and followed all the professional Pennsylvania teams. He was also a former coach for St. Aloysius basketball, St. Theresa's Little League and the Heights Packers football teams.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Nan Shock, who raised him.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Clare Barberio Keithline; daughter Cheryl Ann Murphy and husband, Mark; son Francis M. Keithline and wife Michelle; son Martin C. Keithline and wife, Victoria; sister Marjorie Komski.

Francis was the loving grandfather to nine grandchildren, Mark, Caitlin, Shawn, Devan, Shannon, Christopher, Samantha, Antonio Warren and Shae-Lynn Diallo

Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from the Lehman Family Funeral Service, 689 Hazle St., Wilkes-Barre, with Deacon Francis Murphy officiating.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home and 10:30 a.m until service time Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

