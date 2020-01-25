— William Reid Keller, attorney, a resident of Brooks Estates, formerly of Forty Fort, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 23, 2020.

Bill was born Aug. 10, 1934, in Scranton, the son of Ellsworth and Ruth (Chambers) Keller. He was a graduate of the former Forty Fort High School, the University of Rochester and Dickinson School of Law, Carlisle.

He was a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Luzerne County Bar Association where he served on the Social and Executive Committees and was honored for fifty years as a member of the Luzerne County Bar Association. He was admitted to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. He was engaged for many years in the practice in law with the firm of Teller and Keller and more recently with the firm of Latona and Keller. He also served as a Luzerne County Public Defender and as an Assistant District Attorney for thirteen years. He formerly served as solicitor for the boroughs of Forty Fort and Bear Creek Village.

Bill served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Forty Fort United Methodist Church where he served as chairman of the Administrative Board, President and Treasurer of the Board of Trustees, Chairman of the Finance Committee and on numerous other committees and commissions. He was also a member of United Methodist Men.

He was a member of Kingston Lodge #395. Bill was an avid fan of the Phillies, the Eagles and Penn State and was a member of the Penn State Club of Wyoming Valley. He was treasurer and past president of the Forty Fort Business and Professional Association. He was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and served on the Executive Committee of the West Side Food Bank. He served on the Local Development Board of Wesley Village and was Treasurer of Brooks Estates Association.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Judge Gailey C. Keller; and sister-in-law Joan Keller.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Suzanne (Osborn) Keller; twin brother Thomas Keller and wife Della of Saunderstown, Rhode Island; daughter Debra Keller Hauk and her husband, Dr. David Hauk, Reading, grandsons; Matthew Hauk and his wife, Kendra, Daniel Hauk and his wife, Corinne, granddaughter, Abigail Hauk and fiancé, Alex Pecenka; great-grandchildren Benjamin, Celia, Blake and Theo Hauk; and nieces Gail Keller, Kim Keller, Pamela Keller Shonk and her husband, Dr. John Shonk, Chuck Keller and his wife, Kelley.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

Donations, if desired, may be given to Forty Fort United Methodist Church, 26 Yeager Ave., Forty Fort, PA 18704.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.