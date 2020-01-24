MOUNTAIN TOP — Martin Kutz, Mountain Top, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, with family by his side.

Born in Nanticoke, he worked in the construction industry as a labor foreman with Raymon R. Hedden Co. and was a member of the Laborers Union Local 130. He retired from Wright Township Public Works department and also served as a Wright Township supervisor.

He was a member of St. Jude's Church, its Holy Name Society and a Fourth Degree Knight. He loved traveling, spending time with family and following his grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino and NASCAR trips rooting for Dale Earnhardt.

Martin was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Kutz; wife Dorothy Kolodziejczak Kutz; son Stephen Kutz and grandsons John Matthew Dean and twins Joseph and John Harenza.

He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Harenza of Mountain Top, Lisa (Jack) Dean of Mountain Top; grandchildren Jennifer, Bryan, Jo Lynne, Aimee, Joseph, Tricia, Taylor, Noah and Matthew; great-grandchildren Jocelyn, Jasmine, Alivia, Juliana, Emilee, Carter, Jillian and baby R.; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his faithful companion Alex.

Funeral service will be conducted 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top. The Rev. J. Duane Gavitt will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, and from 9:15 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for additional information or to view a video tribute to Martin.