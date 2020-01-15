WILKES-BARRE — Peter R. Loeffler of Dillon Street, Wilkes Barre, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at The Gardens at East Mountain, Plains Township,. after a nine-year battle with cancer.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was predeceased by his parents, Peter P. Lorffler Jr. and Shirley Mae Riley Loeffler. He attended Wilkes Barre Area schools and worked as a carpenter for many years as well as several other occupations. He was an active member of the Miners Mills Triangle Club and a social member of The LANI Club of Hudson.

Surviving are his life companion and great love, Debra Goonan Miller; stepchildren George C. Miller and companion Jennifer Maloney and Tonya Ossowski of Plains Township; grandchildren who he adored, Grace Ossowski and Giavonna Miller. Also surviving are sister Susan Metzger of Plains Township; brother, Ronald Loeffler and wife Judy of Dallas; sister-in-law Donna Trombetta and her husband, Dominick, of Mountain Top and several nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank all our goof friends, too many to list, for all the work and caring that helped us through these trying times.

A celebration of life will be conducted from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Township.