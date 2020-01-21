|
HANOVER TWP. — Lorenzo Antonio Metroka, 24, of Hanover Township, passed away in the presence of his loving family on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Born Aug. 26, 1995, Lorenzo was the son of Colleen Metroka, Esquire.
Lorenzo attended Hanover Area Middle School, Wyoming Seminary Upper School and was homeschooled for his final two years of high school with an emphasis on Calculus, Investment Banking and the French language.
Lorenzo lived in the tropical paradise of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, for many years and considered it home.
He also enjoyed working at his mother's law practice in Wilkes-Barre for several years.
Lorenzo knew how to live life to the fullest. He lived his way according to no one's terms but his own. He was an extremely devoted and loyal son and friend.
Lorenzo was intelligent beyond his years and had an irresistible, witty personality to match. He had an endless variety of talents, skills and interests, some of which included investment banking, public speaking, politics, Yankees baseball, Philadelphia Eagles football, gourmet cooking, growing Carolina Reaper and Scotch Bonnet peppers for making his super hot and spicy garlic hot sauce, exotic travel, chess, and reggae/rap music.
His Gramps, Anthony Metroka, preceded him in death on Feb. 15, 2019.
Lorenzo will be forever loved and cherished by his devoted mom, Colleen Metroka; his Zuzzie, Gertrude Metroka; godmother Kimberly Metroka; aunt, Janelle Metroka Winsock; and uncle Russell Winsock; cousins Brittney and Nicholas Winsock; loving friends, Ronnie and Marianne Rinaldi; beloved dog, August; and many, many additional family members and friends.
Celebration of Lorenzo's life and greeting of the family with condolences will be held 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Church of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 130 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. for those who wish to stay.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Lorenzo's family at www.celebratehislife.com.