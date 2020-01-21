DALLAS — Geraldine B. Morgan (Gerry), 91, of Dallas, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late George and Josephine (Schmidt) Stritzinger.

Gerry graduated from Coughlin High School. She began working as a seamstress in the local garment industry right after graduation. She then worked for Encon and Juvenile Products. In her later years she worked for Trion Industries until her retirement in 1993.

Gerry was a member of the Orange United Methodist Church. In her youth she was a member of the Salvation Army Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Gerry enjoyed playing bingo, baking and cooking. She loved being a mom and grandma. Her grandchildren affectionately referred to her as "Gram." Her favorite pastime was enjoying her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Harry Kepp and her second husband Robert Morgan Sr.; brothers James Stritzinger, William Stritzinger and George Stritzinger; sister Ruth (Stritzinger) Ide.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Debra Havens and husband David, Doris Taylor and husband Mark, Robert Jr. and wife Cheryl, Roger and wife Tracy, Arthur and wife Andrea; grandchildren Amy Havens-Reszka and husband Dennis, Christopher Havens, Holly Havens, Ryan Taylor and husband Andrew, Eric Taylor and wife Leamarie, Randy Taylor and wife Katelynn, Kevin Taylor, Rachel Taylor, Joseph Taylor, Erica Morgan and fiancée Jessica, Tyler Morgan and fiancée Megan, Nicole Morgan, Danny Morgan, Bryan Morgan and Jason Morgan; great-grandchildren Corbin, Liam, Wyatt, Juliana and Max; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. The Rev. Thomas Taylor, pastor of Orange United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Geisinger Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, and Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, for the outstanding care and compassion they gave to Gerry and her family during the final weeks of her life.

Memorial donations may be made to donor's choice.