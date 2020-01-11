Times Leader Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Resources
More Obituaries for Mrochko  Geraldine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrochko  Geraldine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mrochko  Geraldine Obituary

WILKES-BARRE — Geraldine M. Mrochko, 91, of Wilkes-Barre passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

Born July 13, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Grace Murphy Fenimore.

Before retiring, Geraldine and her husband of 62years owned and operated the Tavern Restaurant on the site of the Old Fell House Tavern in downtown Wilkes-Barre for many years.

Her husband, George J. Mrochko, died on Dec. 26, 2009. Sisters, Ellen Dunaway and Kaye Hyder; and a brother, Alfred Fenimore, also preceded her in death.

Geraldine will be greatly missed by her sons, George Jr. of Parsons, Ronald of Kingston and Bradley of Nuangola; daughters Deborah Sterling of Forty Fort, Doreen Wojtowicz of Miners Mills and Barbara Hawkins of Apopka, Florida; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; other family and friends.

Geraldine's family will celebrate her life privately.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Geraldine's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.

Published in Times Leader from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
Download Now