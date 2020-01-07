FORTY FORT — John (Jack) V. Olszewski, 68, of Forty Fort, died on Sunday morning Jan. 5, 2020, at his home unexpectedly.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Vincent Olszewski and Mary Pesetski Olszewski of Wilkes-Barre. He graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School, Class of 1969. He served in the U.S. Army in military police from 1971 to 1973.

Jack worked in the vending industry and eventually started his own business, Absolutely Nuts, before retiring in 2017.

Jack enjoyed vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland, and Surfside Beach, South Carolina. He loved his Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Pittsburgh Penguins, Penn State football, Dodgers baseball and the Miami Dolphins.

Preceding him in death were his father; and brother Thomas.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife of 38 years, Trudy Norcross Olszewski; son Travis and his wife, Lauren; daughters Amanda Stewart and her husband, Brian, and Heather Leone and her husband, Erik; sisters Janet Long and her husband, Jim, and Christine Karlunis and her husband, Nick; grandchildren Braxton and Makenna Stewart, Caroline Olszewski and Ethan Leone; as well as several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

As Jack would say, to make a long story short, life is short, play hard.

A funeral is at 10 a.m. Friday from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, Kingston. The interment will be in St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Larksville.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence visit www.hughbhughes.com.