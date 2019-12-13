WEST WYOMING — Helen Regina Ostrowski, 100, of West Wyoming, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, after a brief illness.

Born on Nov. 29, 1919, in Wilmington, Delaware, Helen was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Niksa Augustynowicz.

She was a graduate of St. Hedwig's Grade School and Wilmington High School. She was employed as a clerk-stenographer at Delaware State Hospital and at New Castle Army Air Base Medical Supply.

Helen married her husband of 57 years, Joseph Ostrowski, on Feb. 2, 1946, in Wilmington, living all her years in West Wyoming ever since.

Helen served as a Den Mother for the West Wyoming Cub Scouts, was a member and secretary for 18 years of Wyoming FOE 1965 Auxiliary, was a member of St. Joseph's Christian Mothers and was an active member of St. Monica's Wyoming/West Wyoming Seniors.

Helen was an accomplished seamstress and quilter, whose skills were sought from far and wide. She recently joyfully celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family. Helen will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and as a good friend and neighbor, ready with a welcoming smile, a quick laugh, a helping hand and a positive attitude. Her recipe for life served as a guiding light by those who loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; son Paul; great-grandson Ian Frey; sisters Dolores, Mary Aleksandra and Sophie; and brothers Anthony, John, Bolesław, Sylvester and Joseph.

Surviving are son William (Patricia) of Exeter; granddaughter Stephanie Frey; great-granddaughter Zoe Frey; granddaughter Tracie Ettipio (Dave); great-granddaughter Emilia Ettipio; son Joseph (Mona) of State College; granddaughter Alexis Jackson (Ben); great-grandson, Acer Jackson; grandson Austin; granddaughter Julia; granddaughter Katie French (Daniel); great-grandson RJ French; and grandson Andrew Ostrowski.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Monica Parish, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Wyoming.

Family and friends may call 8 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made either to the or the American Heart Society.